Two journalists and a driver of Luv FM, a subsidiary of the Multimedia Group Limited, have been attacked by purported watchmen of the Sewua Regional Hospital in the Ashanti region.

The media personnel had gone to the Sewua Hospital to file a report on the deplorable nature of the road leading to the hospital when the attackers assaulted them.

They vandalized parts of the company’s vehicle including the side mirror and shattered the rear window glass.

However, the journalist and other persons on board the vehicle were unhurt.

