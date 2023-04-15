The Finance Ministry has assured all outstanding debts on coupons will be settled by April 28, 2023.

This follows a petition to President Akufo-Addo by the Coalition of Individual Bondholders Groups on the non-payment of old bonds that were not part of the domestic debt exchange programme.

The petitioners made up of the Ghana Individual Bondholders Forum (IBF), and the Individual Bond Holders Association of Ghana (IBHAG) expressed displeasure with the Finance Ministry consistently defaulting in paying the bonds after they matured.

But in a statement, the Ministry has said the decision was reached after an engagement with the leadership of the Coalition of Individual Bondholders Groups on the timelines of payment of outstanding domestic debt obligations.

“The meeting chaired by the Hon. Deputy Minister, Hon. Abena Osei-Asare, MP agreed that the Joint Technical Committee constituted on 18th January 2023 reconvenes and agrees on a pathway, towards the settlement of the outstanding debt obligations, by 28th April 2023,” the statement read in parts.

The Ministry has also thanked the groups for their forbearance during the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP) and subsequent administrative processes.

