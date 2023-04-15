The General Overseer at the Brook International Ministry, Prophet Seth Okyere Amankwaa has claimed that all ministers of God are powerless.

According to him, the majority of pastors apply marketing techniques including branding to promote themselves.

He grounded his belief on the fact that Jesus Christ, according to the Bible, requested that God’s will be done after praying in the garden of Gethsemane in Jerusalem.

He said this on Prime Morning on Friday, concerning the essence of the death of Christ which is usually remembered on Good Friday.

“We talk as if we carry power, no man of God carries power. It’s the branding… A lot of them are doing marketing strategy,” he asserted.

Additionally, the Prophet emphasised that pastors who depict themselves as powerful and obligated to answer prayers are dishonest.

He remarked that no human being on earth is answerable to another’s prayer request. He said everyone is capable of feeling God’s presence when the time is right.

The general overseer also contends that an answered prayer is reliant on God and the faith of the individual.

“Even if I pray for you, I don’t know when God will answer you. It’s about your faith, and sometimes pastors and prophets portray ourselves like we have the mandate to answer prayer. All these things are propaganda,” the prophet added.

He further pointed out that the current status of the world necessitates that individuals instill the practice of consistently perusing the Bible, demonstrate their own faith and beliefs, and bear their own cross.

Prophet Amankwaa advised the public, especially Christians, not to be misled by others, acknowledging that everyone is accountable to God.

“…believe in the Lord, read your own Scriptures, and do what is right,” he admonished.

He cautioned pastors to stop spreading false teaching to their congregations and demonstrate honesty.