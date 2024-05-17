Ghana striker, Antoine Semenyo has cited Asamoah Gyan and Andre Ayew as his role models.

Now in his second Premier League season, Semenyo has been in remarkable form for AFC Bournemouth, scoring eight goals and providing two assists this season.

Semenyo aims to carry his impressive club performance into his international duties with the Black Stars as they prepare for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic next month.

In an interview with Premier League TV, the 24-year-old emphasized the influence of Gyan and Ayew on his career.

“Obviously, Andre Ayew is currently with the team, and Gyan is often present at games. I frequently talk to [Dede Ayew], and he encourages me to keep pushing, reminding me of my potential, saying he didn’t have the same abilities at my age. He advises me to keep striving and not to settle at any level.”

“Asamoah Gyan has also given me similar advice, urging me to continue working hard. He tells me to savor my scoring opportunities but always to keep pushing myself to reach new heights. Growing up as a Ghanaian, watching them perform at World Cups and in the Premier League was inspiring. They are excellent role models,” he added.

Semenyo has netted two goals for Ghana, with his most recent coming in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Angola in March 2023.

He is expected to be included in the Black Stars squad for the upcoming qualifiers.