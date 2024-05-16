Hearts of Oak legend, Bernard Dong Bortey claims he would have been the best player in the world if he were playing football now.

Now the head coach of Auroras [Hearts of Oak’s junior team], Bortey was regarded as one of the best players to have ever played in the country during his time and achievement with the Phobians.

The 41-year-old won four Ghana Premier League titles with Hearts of Oak and was also an instrumental figure in the team that won the 2004 CAF Confederation by beating Asante Kotoko in the final.

Despite the array of talent that has graced this generation, including Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, Bernard Dong Bortey insists he would have emerged as the best player in the world.

“If our era were today, I would be the best in the world, but I am grateful to God for bringing me this far. The name ‘Dong Borety’ will last forever,” he told Mothers FM.

Noteworthy milestones in his career include being the joint top-scorer in the league in 2003, netting an impressive 18 goals, and contributing to the Ghana U-17 national team’s bronze medal victory in the 1999 FIFA U-17 World Cup.

Despite his towering presence in the local football scene, Bortey’s international career saw more modest achievements, with just seven appearances for the Black Stars.