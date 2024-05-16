Students at the Veterinary College in Pong Tamale in the Savelugu Municipality stormed the school’s administration block on Thursday, May 16, to express their displeasure over the persistent water shortage on campus.

According to reports, the students wore unprescribed clothes to lectures to put pressure on management to solve the water situation.

They claim there is no water to wash their uniforms.

But angry lecturers prevented the students from entering the lecturer halls with the unprescribed clothes.which exacerbated the situation.

Frustrated by the ongoing water shortage, the students stormed the administration block to demand swift action.

The protest reveals the significant impact the water scarcity has had on the daily lives and academic activities of students at the Veterinary College.

