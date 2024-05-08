Real estate mogul, Nana Kwame Bediako, popularly known as Freedom Jacob Caesar, has spoken out about his arrest in London.

According to him, he was arrested for driving offences and nightclub incidents, but not for a criminal offence.

Nana Kwame Bediako was reacting to allegations that, he was arrested in the United Kingdom for engaging in criminality.

Those making the allegation claim he cannot vie to be President in Ghana because he has a criminal record in the UK.

But, Nana Bediako challenged those making the allegations to provide concrete evidence of the criminal charges against him.

In a live question and answer session with his supporters, he tasked his detractors to learn the difference between arrests and actual criminal charges.

Nana Kwame Bediako attributed the vile propaganda to envy and attempts to undermine his success.

This notwithstanding, the presidential hopeful remains resolute in his quest to lead Ghanaians to the promise land.

