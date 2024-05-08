The trio have been identified as Abass Abukari, George Vinor and Abdul Karim.

The suspects are currently in Police custody, assisting with investigation.

Calm has since been restored at the registration center.

The Electoral Commission (EC) on Tuesday, May 7, commenced the registration exercise across its 268 district offices nationwide.

The first day of the exercise was marred by internet disruptions and other technical hitches, causing hours of delays and leaving applicants and party agents stranded.

The EC admitted the challenges and assured all the challenges have been resolved.