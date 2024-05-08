The Member of Parliament for Buem Constituency in the Oti Region, Kofi Adams, has revealed the reason behind Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s delay in naming a running mate.

According to him, the running mate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer is no match for National Democratic Congress’ running mate, Professor Naana Jane Opoku Agyeman.

Speaking in an interview with Adom News, Mr. Adams said Dr. Bawumia is struggling to find a suitable candidate to match the NDC running mate boot-for-boot.

“Whether Bawumia likes it or not, he has to name his running mate, but he is struggling because he himself cannot even match our running mate, let alone getting someone to match her,” he said.

