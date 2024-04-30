Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Bryan Acheampong, has responded to speculation of being considered as running mate to New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

The Abetifi Member of Parliament (MP) has said he is not a contender among the potential running mates.

According to him, whoever will be selected is only in the mind of Dr Bawumia, who he is confident will choose the most suitable candidate.

“The only leading candidate that we know is in the mind of Dr. Bawumia. I am serving now but I was doing very well in business, if you know me. But I am serving now, so I am not a leading candidate for Dr. Bawumia.

“Everything is in his head. He will choose, he will make the best decision for the party, and the party will rally behind that candidate,” he told journalists.

Following Dr Bawumia’s election as flagbearer on November 4, 2023, he was expected to name his running mate on December 6, 2023.

However, at a crunch meeting with the National Executive Council (NEC), he requested an extension of time for further consultations on the choice of running mate.

But political watchers have expressed concerns the delayed announcement could pose challenges for the NPP.

Meanwhile, Dr Bawumia is currently on a nationwide tour in the build-up to the 2024 election, with the Eastern region his first destination.

