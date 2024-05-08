French-based multinational financial services company, Société Générale, has dismissed rumours suggesting it’s pulling out of the Ghanaian banking sector.

It has described the rumour as unfounded speculation, clarifying that it’s undergoing restructuring to better adapt to global market dynamics.

Addressing concerns raised by shareholders at the 44th Annual General Meeting, Société Générale’s Managing Director, Hakim Ouzzani, stressed that the reports did not come from the bank.

“Some rumours have indeed taken root regarding SG Ghana. But it’s important to mention and to all our stakeholders and our shareholders that the news item being circulated in the media was not issued by the group nor by SG Ghana,” he said.

The Managing Director also emphasized that, the bank refrains from further comment on the matter.

“We don’t want to comment further but really, I insist on the papers is not by SG, it is not by SG Ghana,” he stated.

