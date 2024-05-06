The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has issued weather warnings amid the heavy rainfall that struck the southern part of the country.

It indicated that, the rain in Ghana is a result of a rainstorm observed over southern Togo.

It is expected to drift westward to affect areas within southern Ghana with thunderstorms or rain of varying intensities, as well as induce cloudiness.

Moderate to strong winds are likely to accompany the rainstorm over some areas.

In the morning of Monday, May 6, between the hours of 7 and 11, areas including Aflao, Keta, Dzodze, Anloga, Ho, Ada foah, Accra, Kasoa, Dodowa, Madina, Nsawam, Koforidua, Akim Oda, and its surroundings are expected to observe precautionary measures due to heavy rainfall.

However, Cape Coast, Tarkwa, Axim, Takoradi, and its surroundings will have low risk.

The state of the sea is expected to be rough.

Check out weather report below: