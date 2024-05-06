Chairman of the Government Assurances Committee, Farouk Aliu Mahama has called on the government to take further action to address the recent challenges in the electricity supply across the country.

Mr. Mahama emphasized that while the current electricity coverage of 88.75% is commendable, more efforts are needed to ensure reliable and consistent power supply nationwide.

In a Facebook post on Monday, May 6, the Member of Parliament for Yendi also praised the Energy Minister for his appearance before the committee on Friday, May 3, where they discussed the electricity situation.

He commended the government for its efforts to alleviate the recent power crisis, acknowledging the strategies put in place to mitigate the challenges.

Mr. Mahama stressed the importance of continued engagement and proactive measures to ensure that the electricity supply remains stable and meets the needs of all citizens across the country.

“In accordance with Standing Order 225, the Hon. Minister for Energy, Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh, appeared before the Committee on Assurance to update the Ghanaian people on the energy situation in the country and to report on the progress of commitments made to Parliament.”

“As the Chair of the Committee, I commended the Minister and the government for their remarkable performance in the energy sector. I noted that achieving 88.75% electricity coverage is a significant accomplishment of which we should be proud. However, I also emphasized the need for a more concerted effort to address the recent technical challenges affecting electricity supply in some parts of the country” he added.