A press conference by the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) on Thursday, May 9 unduly delayed due to erratic power supply known in local parlance as ‘dumsor’.

The briefing at the International Press Centre was to address critical issues affecting the media fraternity and to give an update on the blackout on Yendi MP Farouk Mahama and Awutu Senya East MP, Hawa Koomson.

The event was scheduled for 1:30 pm but even after over an hour, it had not started because of the power cut, leaving journalists who were present to cover the event frustrated.

