The Institute for Energy Security (IES) has disputed claims by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo that the incidence of erratic power supply (dumsor) facing several parts of the nation has been resolved.

During his May Day celebration speech, the President stated that “dumsor” had been effectively dealt with, stressing that it had become an issue of the past thanks to successful resolutions of problems associated with transformers and the supply of gas.

However, despite the assurance by the President, many areas across the country continue to experience persistent power outages.

A Research and Policy Analyst at the IES, Emmanuel Derrick Xatse, therefore, asserted that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was being gravely misled on the status of the crisis.

Speaking in an interview with Accra-based Citinews, he intimated that the data available did not support the President’s claims and as such the problem was far from resolved.

“If anybody says that we have solved dumsor, what it means is that you have a generational peak this is equal to or more than your peak demand. But what we have as it stands now is a deficit. We have not been able to meet our peak demand,” he explained.

“On April 30, the data from GRIDCo, showed that our general peak was less than 3,700 megawatts because our demand at peak times was 3,760,” Mr Xatse added.

Mr Xatse stressed that, the country is facing an energy deficit of about 300 megawatts.

“On May 1, when the President spoke, the generation peak was less than 3,500 megawatts. So it means we were having a deficit of about 200 to 300 megawatts and we are still shedding load between 200 to 300 megawatts,” he said.