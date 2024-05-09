Joyce Bawah Mogtari, Special Aide to former President John Dramani Mahama, has reaffirmed the National Democratic Congress’s (NDC) commitment to uphold the principles of the national Constitution to safeguard the integrity and fair elections in Ghana.

She emphasised the party’s dedication to fostering a peaceful electoral process for the 2024 general elections.

In her remarks, Joyce Bawa Mogtari underscored the NDC’s unwavering focus on promoting a peaceful electoral environment and safeguarding the rights of all Ghanaian citizens.

The former Deputy Transport Minister stressed the party’s determination to stand up against any actions that will jeopardize the collective interests of the nation.

Taking to social media platform X.com on Thursday, Madam Mogtari urged Ghanaians not to lose faith in the country’s democratic institutions but to actively participate in the ongoing limited voters’ registration exercise.

She encouraged citizens to register in large numbers to exercise their right to vote in the upcoming polls, highlighting the importance of civic engagement in shaping the nation’s future.

“The NDC will continue to uphold the tenets of our Constitution and will continue to defend our rights and stand up to all who refuse to work in the Supreme interest of the good people of Ghana,” he posted.

