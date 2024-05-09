South Day Member of Parliament (MP) Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, has raised concerns over the Supreme Court’s indefinite adjournment of the hearing of the anti-LGBTQ+ bill case.

Mr Dafeamekpor is worried that there may be implications if the eighth Parliament is dissolved before the hearing ends.

The Apex Court on Wednesday adjourned the case sine die, citing that the documents submitted by the lawyers of the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, contained intemperate language.

The court therefore directed the legal team to file new documents.

However, Mr. Dafeamekpor has asserted that considering the interest of the public in the case, a specific date should have been given by the court.

“I got worried by the adjournment sine die on grounds that matters such as these that have high public interest and also being heard pursuant to a specific request. The court ordinarily would have adjourned to a specific date, then give a timeline to parties who have been directed by the court to file processes to do so,” he told Accra-based Citi FM.

Mr Dafeamekpor also argued that, after the third reading of a bill in Parliament, it is considered complete per the procedure outlined under Article 106 of the Constitution.

“It depends on the interpretation displayed on what constitutes the bill. A bill for me is cooked when Parliament passes it. There is an interim procedure between when it is passed by parliament after the third reading and the procedure outlined under Article 106 in the constitution,” he explained.

