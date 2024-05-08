The Supreme Court has indefinitely adjourned the case against the Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill also known as the Anti-LGBTQ Bill.

During hearing on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, the Apex court held that, the documents submitted by the lawyers of the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin contained intemperate language.

The court therefore directed the legal team to file new documents.

Before the adjournment, the court dismissed a preliminary objection raised by the Speaker’s lawyer, Thaddeus Sory.

The lawyers for the plaintiff, broadcast journalist, Richard Sky had sought to amend one of the reliefs in the motion for injunction but Mr Sory objected.

After deliberation, the Apex Court, chaired by Chief Justice, Gertrude Torkornoo, ruled that the preliminary objection was unnecessary.

Justice Torkornoo said each party has the right to present their case as they see fit and reprimanded the Speaker’s team, stating, “You have wasted our time and energy for no reason.”

Journalist, Richard Sky and Researcher, Amanda Odoi filed separate suits against the bill, which awaits an assent from President Nana Akufo-Addo.

Mr Sky argues that, Parliament’s passage of the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill is unconstitutional and praying the highest court to declare the bill null and void.

Dr Odoi, has also expressed reservations about some provisions of the new bill.

ALSO READ: