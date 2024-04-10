The Clerk to Parliament, Cyril Nsiah, has formally reached out to the Executive Secretary to the President, Nana Bediatuo Asante, seeking clarification on the transmission process for the controversial Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, also known as the anti-LGBTQI+ Bill.

This move follows a contentious letter from Mr. Bediatuo to Parliament, urging the legislative body to refrain from transmitting the Bill to President Akufo-Addo for his assent until legal matters related to the bill are resolved by the Supreme Court.

In his response letter dated Wednesday, April 10, Mr. Nsiah acknowledged receipt of Mr. Bediatuo’s letter dated March 18, 2024, and expressed his intention to adhere to constitutional procedures regarding the transmission of bills to the President for consideration.

“I await an indication in writing from your Office on when to present the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, 2024 to His Excellency the President for his consideration, pursuant to article 106(7) of the Constitution, 1992,” Mr. Nsiah stated in his letter.

The controversy surrounding the transmission of the Bill intensified after the presidency’s letter to Parliament, prompting condemnation from various quarters. Parliament responded by suspending the vetting process for President Akufo-Addo’s newly nominated ministers.

Furthermore, it was revealed that the Attorney-General had advised the President against taking any action on the Bill until legal issues raised in pending lawsuits are addressed by the Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, an Accra High Court has granted an application for the expedited hearing of a case filed by NDC MP Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, seeking to compel President Akufo-Addo to receive the Anti-LGBTQ bill from parliament.

This case demands several declarations over the President’s refusal to receive the bill, citing the pending legal matters.

