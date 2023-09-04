Superintendent George Asare, one of the police officers involved in the discussion about the removal of the Inspector General of Police from office which has been captured on tape and being investigated by a Parliamentary Committee has said he did not investigate a comment he made about the Secretary to the President, Nana Bediatuo Asante, that he (Bediatuo) was the cause of all problems.

Superintendent Asare had made the comment which was captured on tape their discussion in the office of Daniel Bugri Naabu.

Appearing before the Parliamentary committee on Monday and when he was asked if he passed the said comment based on what he heard others say about the President’s Secretary, or he had investigated and verified it before passing the comment, Superintendent Asare said he didn’t know the conversation would end in the public domain.

He told the committee that he was invited by Bugri Naabu to his Osu office in Accra and that he (Superintendent Asare) was not the one who initiated the said meeting.

He claimed that, he went to Bugri Naabu’s office on his invitation after the former NPP Northern Regional Chairman informed him that the government was scouting for a new IGP and asked him for recommendations.

He added that he made three recommendations to Bugri Naabu, including COP Alex Mensah and COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo Danquah.

“I went to Mr Naabu’s office on his invitation…after he told me that the government was looking for a new IGP and asked me for recommendations…I made three recommendations, including COP Alex Mensah, Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah and Christian Tetteh Yuhuno,” Supt. Asare said.

He also revealed to the Parliamentary Committee that the said meeting which was recorded by Bugri Naabu took place on June 19, 2023.