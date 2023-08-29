The final funeral rites of former Fisheries Minister Dr Sherry Hanny Ayittey has been set for Friday, November 10, 2023.

Prior to the burial, there will be a tribute and song ministration event on Thursday, November 9, 2023.

A Thanksgiving service will subsequently be held on Sunday, November 12, 2023.

All the funeral activities will be held in Accra.

This was announced in a joint statement issued by the Nii Akwetey Atsu Ayi We of Osu Alata and the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The statement was signed by the Media Committee Chairman, Godwin Ako Gunn who noted further details will be communicated later.

Born in 1948, Dr Ayittey, who was the first Vice NDC Chairman, passed on July 22, 2023.

She was 75 years.

