A woman has accused her 60-year-old ex-fiancé of being responsible for her last child after her birth control plan failed.

Afia Amoawaa says she was a labourer on Agya Peter’s farm for five months until the two entered into cohabitation.

According to her, the man suggested family planning to prevent them from giving birth because they were advanced in age.

“I heeded his suggestions on family planning, but we had sex some days before I started the birth control. After some days, I realized I was pregnant, but I was scared to inform Agya Peter about it until I delivered,” she claimed.

Afia Amoawaa told Nhyira FM’s Obra show that after informing Agya Peter, the man refused to accept responsibility for the child.

Agya Peter told the show host, Mama Effe, that he could not accept responsibility because of the birth control, adding that he had no sex with her before and after the planning.

The man accused Afia of flirting with another man, which might have led to her pregnancy.

But Afia Amoawaa maintained that Agya Peter had sex with her in their backyard before the family planning kicked in, insisting the man was responsible for the pregnancy.

Mama Effe and the Obra team have suggested a DNA test to prove the paternity of the child.