General Overseer of Glorious Word Power Ministries International, Rev Isaac Owusu Bempah, has debunked rumors of his death, putting an end to a recent wave of false reports circulating.

The prominent Man of God found himself at the center of a death hoax, which went viral on social media in the early hours of Thursday, August 24.

Reports were that, Rev Owusu Bempah had passed away while undergoing medical treatment in the United Kingdom.

The speculation emerged after he had gone silent following his announcement of his visit to the UK earlier in the week.

In response to the claims, Rev Owusu Bempah vehemently denied the reports and assured his followers and the public that he is alive and in good health.

Addressing the matter, he stated, “I don’t even have an ordinary cold. I am very fit, so those baseless news on the Ghanaian media must be ignored.”

Rev Owusu Bempah clarified that his visit to the United Kingdom was for a purpose entirely unrelated to any health concerns.

He revealed that, he had organised a three-day revival event for the diaspora community in the UK, an event he plans to carry out as scheduled.

SEE ALSO