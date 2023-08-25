The Korle-bu Teaching Hospital has cut sod and handed over the site to Lifeline for Childhood Cancer Ghana to begin the construction of a multi-purpose ultramodern 40-bed Pediatric Oncology block, for the children’s unit.

The project is part of the hospital’s centenary celebration.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, Dr. Opoku-Ware Ampomah said the children at the Childhood Cancer Department are the main reason for the construction of the ultra-modern edifice.

He maintained that, the success of society solely depends on the well-being of the vulnerable.

He commended all those who have aided in several ways, to ensure these children with cancer, get the adequate treatment they need.

Dr. Ampomah mentioned that, the number of patients who visit the facility annually have increased from 150 to 250, with 50 percent of them being children.

He was hopeful that the construction of the pediatric oncology block will increase the survival rate of infants diagnosed with cancer.

Executive Director of Lifeline for Childhood Cancer, a non-governmental organization (NGO), Akua Sarpong said the facility, will change the face of childhood cancer treatment in Ghana.

She added that, the three-storey building worth GH¢14 million that will have treatment rooms, a playground, a counseling room, and other facilities cedis and is expected to be completed and commissioned in October 2024.

ALSO READ: