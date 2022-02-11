Mulan Smart Activity School has donated assorted items to the Pediatric and Oncology Department of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.

The items included bottles of water, toiletries, NASCO television among others.

According to the centre, the donation forms part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR).

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Mulan Smart Activity School, Thara Brigitte Mills, during the distribution on Friday said 4th February 2022 was marked as a health donation day.

She explained the department was chosen, among other reasons, to teach the students to show compassion to children living with cancer love, and care for the vulnerable in society.

“We believe that it is important to impart these traits in children while they are young so that they can have a better understanding of how to express love.



“We leave these wonderful children and their parents with these words of encouragement; You are strong, you are brave, you are loved and you are our inspiration,” she said.



She further appealed to the government, to support parents who have children living with cancer, stating 80% of childhood cancers are curable when detected and treated early.

Dr Lily Gloria Tetteh, a Paediatric Oncologist at the hospital, who received the items on behalf of the department expressed their heartfelt appreciation.



She revealed about 200 children are annually diagnosed with cancer, adding they were in need of space for treatment.

Dr Tetteh further appealed to the government to speed up processes towards the inclusion of childhood cancers on the NHIS benefits package.