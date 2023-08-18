Ghana’s music scene is in mourning following the passing of well-known rapper Andy Nii Akrashie, famously called OJ Blaq.

The artiste’s journey, marked by resilience and musical talent, has touched the hearts of many.

In 2016, OJ Blaq faced a serious health challenge when he was diagnosed with kidney failure. It was a tough road, but he managed to make a remarkable recovery by 2018, which amazed everyone.

During an interview on Adom FM‘s Work and Happiness show, he shared the details of his near-death experience.

Back in 2016, while celebrating his birthday, he fell seriously ill. Despite feeling unwell, he prepared food for friends. Days later, he noticed blood in his urine and rushed to the hospital.

Things took a turn after he received an injection for a lab test. He slipped into unconsciousness for days and woke up in a hospital room, he told the then host Ohemaa Woyeje.

He was eventually transferred to Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital where he faced a long wait due to the urgency of other cases.

Following his recovery, OJ Blaq decided to switch from making secular music to gospel. He saw his comeback as a miracle, crediting God for his healing. His journey became a story of hope and transformation.

As Ghanaians come to terms with OJ Blaq’s passing, they remember him not only as a rapper but as a symbol of strength. His story shows that even in the face of challenges, one can find new paths and achieve incredible things.

Below are interviews he had on the Work and Happiness show in 2018 before he passed away on August 16, 2023.

Check out the interviews below:

