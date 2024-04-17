Gospel musician Eric Oduro has revealed for the first time his harrowing battle with kidney issue that almost cost him his life.

He made the revelation in an interview with Emelia Brobbey on Adom TV‘s Okukuseku, when asked about absence in the music scenes.

Erico revealed he had to put his career on hold to seek medication to save his life as his kidney failure was taking a toll on his overall health.

Fortunately, he was diagnosed while his issue was at an early stage, buying him more time to seek alternative solutions.

When the orthodox medications and treatment became quite costly, the Ebube hitmaker said he has to resort to herbal medication which proved very helpful.

Just six months after active care, he said he saw improvement in his situation and he did not get to the dialysis stage.

While his health improved, ironically, his finances and physical wellbeing took a tumble.

Nonetheless, he is grateful to God for surviving the entire ordeal.

