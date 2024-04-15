Head of Public Events and Communications for Charter House, Robert Klah, has debunked some claims made by musician Broda Sammy against his colleague Nacee regarding the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA).

This comes shortly after Broda Sammy publicly announced that he will not be able to win any award because of Nacee’s position as a board member of the awards scheme.

In an interview with Doreen Avio on Daybreak Hitz, Mr. Klah clarified the false news regarding Nacee’s involvement as a Board Member of the Telecel Music Awards.

“I think Nacee and Broda Sammy are two adults who obviously can solve things amongst themselves so I will leave it to them. Concerning the Board, I can confidently say Nacee is not part of the board members”, he said on Hitz FM.

He further challenged Broda Sammy to present proof to back his allegation.

“The Bible admonishes us to tell the truth. Broad Sammy is a Gospel Musician which means he should align with the tenets of the Bible and if what he says is true, then I dare him to simply prove that Nacee is on the board”, he stated.

Mr. Klah expressed his displeasure with the implications the claim caused, highlighting that “suspicion is different from reality”.

“This does not sit well with us [TGMA Team] and it is inappropriate for him to confidently say someone is on the board when the person isn’t”, he added.

He also assured all individuals who petitioned for corrections on their nominations for the Telecel Music Awards to be patient as they have worked on them and would reach out soon.