Renowned music duo, R2Bees consisting of Omar Sterling (Paedae) and Mugeez have shared their perspective on why they don’t prioritize awards and it’s scheme.

Paedae articulated their stance, reflecting that their focus is not on accolades but rather on impacting lives through their work.

Paedae recounted the challenges they faced growing up, where even the basic necessity of food was a struggle.

However, their current success has transformed their lives, with lucrative opportunities from live shows, streaming, and endorsements, making then indifferent to awards.

The duo considers awards as a mere illusions and plastic which does not reflect the hard work of artistes.

“Award is a mere illusion, it’s just a plastic. When you win an award, it’s pride and in life anything that magnifies your ego will kill you. So no need putting your hope and life in praises and recognition, it will kill you,” he explained.

Paedae went on to say that many of their awards are still with friends who took it on their behalf during the absence on award events.

He made an elaborate narrative, arguing that the mission of award schemes to celebrate talent is just a fallacy.

“We live in an abundant woirld and we are killing ourselves with competition. For you to win an award, it means someone has to lose, why cant we all win together? Putting too much emphasis on award is where our industry has got it all wrong,” he stated.

Paedae continued saying, “award scheme is not even an event that celebrates artistes because most of them will go home sad. Everybody has worked so hard, for you to be nominated it means you’ve done so well, so why didn’t people and the board like it to vote you as winner.”

The duo agreed that they would rather have their work impact lives of others than to win an award with nothing to show for it.

SEE ALSO