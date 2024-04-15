New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for Dome Kwabenya, Mike Ocquaye Jnr, demonstrated a remarkable act of humility during his campaign journey.
In a touching moment captured by onlookers, Ocquaye Jnr was seen helping one of his constituents wash her clothes, including a pair of black underwear, as his supporters cheered him on.
His gesture is in a bid to connect with grassroots as the December 7 election approaches.
While some view Ocquaye’s gesture as a genuine attempt to establish rapport with constituents and understand their everyday challenges, others question the lengths to which politicians are willing to go in their quest for power.
