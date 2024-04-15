New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for Dome Kwabenya, Mike Ocquaye Jnr, demonstrated a remarkable act of humility during his campaign journey.

In a touching moment captured by onlookers, Ocquaye Jnr was seen helping one of his constituents wash her clothes, including a pair of black underwear, as his supporters cheered him on.

His gesture is in a bid to connect with grassroots as the December 7 election approaches.

While some view Ocquaye’s gesture as a genuine attempt to establish rapport with constituents and understand their everyday challenges, others question the lengths to which politicians are willing to go in their quest for power.

READ ON




RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR