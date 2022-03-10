Nigerian superstar Teni has gone the extreme mile to entertain her Ghanaian fans.

In a song yet to be released, Teni spoke the local Twi language she was taught by artistes R2Bees, who recruited her on their project.

Teni, in a video the artistes posted, was seen rehearsing the lines ‘Me di ma ko ma yi be ma wo’, to wit, I give my heart to you.

Mugeez of R2Bees tutored on her on the right pronunciation and tonation of the words, as Teni manages to get it all right.

The studio session seemed to be a fun one as other team members could be seen jamming to the unreleased record.

Teni joins the list of Nigerian artistes to speak Ghanaian language in a Naija-Ghana song.

Davido also spoke Ga in his high-rated song with Darko Vibes.