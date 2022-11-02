Nigerian singer and performer, Teni Apata, has left her fans stunned with a post which captured her transformational look.

Teni the entertainer, as she is fondly called, penetrated the limelight as a stout, tomboyish personality whose signature look was oversized outfits.

However, after few months of going on a hiatus, she has returned, looking beautiful as ever.

Some photos she shared on her Instagram page captured her looking slender and sleek, with a touch of tomboy look.

In the new photo, the ‘Power Rangers’ crooner is seen rocking white tees, paired with red leather pants and neon boots.

Teni’s fans have taken over her comment section with messages intended to flatter the artiste.