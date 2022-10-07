Nigerian musician Teni has surprised her former senior high school Mathematics Teacher with a brand new Lexus.

The musician made the gesture as her way of appreciating her teacher on World Teachers Day celebrated every October 5.

Sharing photos and videos of the occasion on social media, one teacher wrote: “Mr Ofudje taught Teni, he was her best teacher back then and she came back to appreciate him. We celebrate you, sir. Congratulations Mr. Ofudje, well deserved.”

Teni, prior to giving her teacher the car, said, “I just wanted to appreciate your diligence, integrity and how hard you work so I decided to buy you a car.”

Teni surprised her Secondary school Teacher with a Car

🥺❤️

If you can read this,Thank a Teacher.

Happy Teacher's Day 💫 pic.twitter.com/FXkjEzX6bs — Ella Of Lagos❤ (@EllaOfLagos01) October 5, 2022

The teachers and students in the school were seen jumping with joy and rushing in to hug a shocked Mr. Ofudje.

Teni led him outside the hall where the white car was parked just by the entrance and handed him the key.

His reaction is everything😍❤️ pic.twitter.com/88gBvSsSkn — Ella Of Lagos❤ (@EllaOfLagos01) October 5, 2022

Mr. Ofudje, who was seemingly grateful to Teni for her benevolence, hugged her as his colleagues step out to check out the car.