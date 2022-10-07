Details of rapper Black Sherif’s late girlfriend who was featured on his much-anticipated debut album, The Villain I Never Was, have popped up.
Obituary photos of the lady, identified as Clementina Konadu, who was then a 17-year-old school girl, are making rounds on social media.
The 14-track album, which took the world by storm on October 6, 2022, is purposefully biographic as it touches on the rapper’s trials and tribulations.
THE VILLAIN I NEVER WAS out now!— BLACKO (@blacksherif_) October 6, 2022
The twelfth track, Oh Paradise became a much-talked-about song as Black Sherif poured out his emotions about a painful phase of his life he lost a lover in 2017.
But after five years, the rapper who still seems to be leaving with the pain paid a glowing tribute in the song.
He recounted how Clementina left without saying goodbye, a situation which has since left him broken.
A Twitter user, Olele Deep Throat Sauce shared the photo of Clementina on his page.
Meet Tina, a.k.a Akua Thuglife(late); @blacksherif_’s first love. His high school babe that he sang about in “Oh Paradise” on the #TheVillainINeverWas album.— Ölele | Deep Throat Sauce🦅🎙🇬🇭 (@OleleSalvador) October 6, 2022
She died at a very tender age & that seems to have traumatized Blacko till date cuz their relationship was cut short. pic.twitter.com/RXc8ElPtzF