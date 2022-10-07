Black Sherif to release maiden album on October 6, 2022
Details of rapper Black Sherif’s late girlfriend who was featured on his much-anticipated debut album, The Villain I Never Was, have popped up.

Obituary photos of the lady, identified as Clementina Konadu, who was then a 17-year-old school girl, are making rounds on social media.

The 14-track album, which took the world by storm on October 6, 2022, is purposefully biographic as it touches on the rapper’s trials and tribulations.

The twelfth track, Oh Paradise became a much-talked-about song as Black Sherif poured out his emotions about a painful phase of his life he lost a lover in 2017.

But after five years, the rapper who still seems to be leaving with the pain paid a glowing tribute in the song.

He recounted how Clementina left without saying goodbye, a situation which has since left him broken.

