Ghana is set to join the global community on Thursday, October 5, 2023, in commemorating World Teachers’ Day—a day dedicated to acknowledging and appreciating the invaluable contributions of teachers to nations and the world.

In light of this, the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) is fervently calling on teachers across the country, spanning all levels of education, to actively engage in the festivities.

World Teachers’ Day is an occasion to honour and recognise the pivotal role teachers play in shaping the future of individuals and societies. Ghana, like many nations, is preparing to pay homage to its educators on this auspicious day.

The General Secretary of GNAT, Thomas Musah, underscored the significance of teachers’ contributions and urged educators nationwide to wholeheartedly participate in the celebrations.

In a conversation with Adom News, Mr. Musah emphasized the importance of acknowledging teachers’ tireless efforts in nurturing the minds of the youth and their role in nation-building.

Moreover, Mr Musah shared a promising development, revealing that the government has committed to resolving the long-standing issue of GHC44.55 deductions from teachers’ salaries.

These deductions will be rectified with set timelines in October and November, providing much-needed relief to Ghana’s dedicated teaching force.

This year’s World Teachers’ Day celebration promises to be a momentous occasion as educators, students, and communities come together to express their gratitude and appreciation for the relentless dedication of teachers.

The call from GNAT for full teacher participation in the celebration reflects a collective desire to recognise, honour, and uplift the teaching profession in Ghana.

Teachers are the cornerstone of education and the foundation upon which brighter futures are built, and their dedication deserves to be celebrated with the utmost enthusiasm and appreciation.

As World Teachers’ Day approaches, Ghana eagerly anticipates joining the global chorus of gratitude for the unsung heroes of education, its teachers, who continue to make a profound impact on the nation and the world at large.

ALSO READ;