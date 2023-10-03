The Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), has marked this year’s Customer Service Week in Accra. The weeklong event is on the theme “Team Service”.

In an interview, the Director-General of SSNIT, Dr. John Ofori-Tenkorang, noted that social security coverage has been enhanced through the use of digital technology.

He indicated that, the Trust’s commitment to leveraging digital technology to extend coverage has brought convenience to its members and clients.

“The theme for this year’s Customer Service Week celebrations – Team Service – falls in line with our resolve to build a Trust that is customer-focused; prioritise the needs of Members and Clients to ensure they are truly satisfied with our service delivery”, he noted.

“At SSNIT, we value the relationships we have with our members and clients. Without them, we are not in business. We will also use the week to celebrate all staff, especially front-end workers who represent SSNIT and appreciate their commitment,” he added.

Customer Service Week is an international celebration of the importance of customer service and of the people who serve and support customers on a daily basis. The Week was instituted in 1991 and it is observed in the first week of October every year.

The celebration is also aimed at raising awareness on the value of customer service, rewarding employees for significant work outputs, appreciating members and clients, improving morale at the workplace, and building on teamwork, among others.

Some patrons of “Adom FM Family Kolor Party” – a family picnic, last Saturday at the Legon Botanical Gardens lauded SSNIT for taking steps to extend pensions to self-employed workers and also ensuring convenience in the payment of contributions.

Background

Each year, thousands of organisations across the globe, namely the pensions and insurance industry, manufacturing, hospitality, government agencies, and non-profit organisations among other institutions, celebrate Customer Service Week.

The event offers a platform for service providers to sensitise their members and clients on the products and services they offer and the benefits of their products.

In May this year, SSNIT launched the Self-employed Enrolment Drive (SEED) to extend pension coverage to self-employed persons and workers in the informal sector.

SEED provides social protection in the form of partial income replacement for the self-employed during old age and in the event of invalidity.

Nominated survivors of members who pass on also benefit from a lump-sum payment.

ALSO READ: