The teacher unions argued that the new management structure will destabilise the teaching profession

The Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), and the Coalition of Concerned Teachers, Ghana (CCT-GH) have warned that they will not partake in this year’s national celebration of World Teachers’ Day.

This according to them is due to unresolved issues with the Education Ministry.

In a statement issued on September 18, the three teacher unions called out the Ministry for failing to pay a 20% allowance promised to teachers posted to underserved areas.

The three groups also demanded a refund of GHc 44.55 to teachers from the Education Ministry as instructed by President Nana Akufo-Addo.

The unions have given the Education Ministry a two-week ultimatum to fulfill these demands.

Below is their statement:

