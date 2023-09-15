Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has accepted the apology of his colleague Dome Kwabenya Member of Parliament (MP), Sarah Adwoa Safo.

Adwoa Safo on Thursday, September 14, issued an unqualified apology to the leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and Parliament for her prolonged absence.

Mr Bonsu stated that, he bears no grudges against Adwoa Safo as she contacted him personally to apologise

“Per my personal assessment, her actions were unintentional or deliberate. She personally phoned me and told me about her situation, she was going through a lot. So I have forgiven her” he said.

But the Majority leader said it will be difficult to forget how Adwoa Safo’s conduct affect government business in Parliament.

“I cannot forget what she did but I hold nothing against her. The constituency executives can also do their own assessment and take the necessary steps. But I will plead with them to temper justice with mercy,” he said on Accra-based Neat FM.

Meanwhile, Dome Kwabenya constituency executives have served notice they oppose plans to elect Adwoa Safo as parliamentary candidate.

