New Patriotic Party (NPP) polling station organiser in the Dome Kwabenya constituency, Nana Agyei, has revealed that their Member of Parliament, Sarah Adwoa Safo has moved out of her residence in the constituency.

According to him, the embattled legislator now resides at East Legon and as such has no business in the constituency.

“Adwoa Safo no longer stays in the constituency. She now lives at East Legon. Her house in Dome-Kwabenya has been dark until they recently fixed bulbs to light up the place. If she truly regrets her deeds, she would have toured the constituency to apologise to the executives and constituents properly,” he said on Accra-based Okay FM.

To him, Madam Safo would not have also relocated if her apoloy was genuine.

The embattled MP has rendered an unqualified apology to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for her absence from parliamentary duties.

In a video posted on Facebook, she apologized to President Akufo-Addo, Dr Mahamadu Bawumia, the Chief of Staff, Parliamentary Leadership, the party, her constituents, and sympathisers.

She explained that these emotions were fueled by the complex personal challenges she was facing in her private life.

But Mr. Agyei said if the former Gender Minister was battling with some private issues, she should have stayed away from social media.

Meanwhile, Dome-Kwabenya Constituency Secretary, Theophilus Larbi has said the party will not risk its chances in the 2024 elections by re-electing of Adwoa Safo as parliamentary candidate.

