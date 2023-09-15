In what is shaping up to be a highly competitive race in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary race in the Asante Akyem North constituency, Kwasi Kwarteng has surged ahead as a frontrunner.

This is according to the latest poll conducted online by the Coalition for Decentralized and Corporate Governance.

The poll, which sought to gauge public opinion on the best candidate to lead the NPP in the Asante Akyem North constituency was based on factors such as capabilities, influence, personality, and contribution to society, garnered a total of 363 votes.

The results of this poll have not only provided valuable insights into the preferences of NPP members in the constituency but have also ignited enthusiasm and anticipation among political observers.

Results of the Poll:

1st Kwasi Kwarteng: The spokesperson at the Ministry of Education emerged as the frontrunner, securing a commanding 43% of the total votes cast. With 155 votes to his name, Kwasi Kwarteng’s strong showing demonstrates his wide-ranging appeal and his ability to connect with constituents.

2nd Mr. Stephen Obeng Saka: A business magnate and building contractor who resides in the United States, Mr. Stephen Obeng Saka, secured a notable 31% of the votes, with 113 supporters rallying behind him. His impressive performance indicates that he has struck a chord with a significant portion of the electorate.

3rd Dr Samuel Kwadwo Frimpong: As a technical economic advisor at the Office of the Vice President, Dr Samuel Kwadwo Frimpong secured 12% of the votes, amassing 44 supporters. While his support base is smaller in comparison, his expertise and experience have resonated with a portion of the constituency.

4th Charles Ohene Kwame Frimpong: A local businessman and the CEO of Salt FM in Asante Akyem Agogo, Charles Ohene Kwame Frimpong, garnered 9% of the votes. With 33 supporters, he has shown that his community involvement and entrepreneurial background have garnered him significant support even within a short time of joining the race.

5th Hon. Kwadwo Baah Agyemang: The former Member of Parliament for Asante Akyem North and the current CEO of Accra Digital Center, Hon. Kwadwo Baah Agyemang, secured 3% of the votes, with 11 backers. Despite his political experience, he faces stiff competition from the other candidates.

6th Hon. Andy Appiah Kubi: The incumbent Member of Parliament, Hon. Andy Appiah Kubi, recorded the lowest vote tally, securing just 2% of the votes with a total of 7 supporters. This result underscores the highly competitive nature of the race, as even the incumbent faces a tough challenge.

These preliminary poll results indicate that, Kwasi Kwarteng is currently the leading candidate in the race for the NPP candidacy in the Asante Akyem North Constituency.

However, it is important to note that, this is just the beginning of what promises to be an intense and closely watched political contest. The field remains highly competitive, with each candidate boasting their unique strengths and appeal.

As the race progresses, it will be interesting to see how candidates build on their support and reach out to a broader constituency. With the NPP aiming to maintain its stronghold in the Asante Akyem North Constituency, the selection of the party’s candidate will be a pivotal moment that will likely shape the dynamics of the upcoming elections.

NPP members and political enthusiasts in the constituency eagerly await further developments in what is sure to be an intriguing and closely contested campaign season. As the candidates continue to make their case to the electorate, the outcome of this race will undoubtedly be closely monitored by both political insiders and the general public alike.