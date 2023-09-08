A leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has taken on former Northern Regional Chairman of the party, Bugri Naabu for his role in the plot to remove Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare.

Frances Essiam said the NPP guru set himself up.

“The tapes keep surfacing consistently. However, Bugri set himself up for this. Just as he recorded others, it was only a matter of time before he was recorded too, especially when dealing with intelligence officers. This is why we keep seeing new tapes, and I believe Bugri underestimated the police officers” she said on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem, Friday.

Mr. Naabu is at the centre of the controversy which has implicated some police officers. Another video in which he claimed to be on police payroll has complicated matters.

A parliamentary committee is currently probing the matter and the Police Service is also said to started its own investigations.

But Madam Essiam who is the former Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Cylinder Manufacturing Company Limited said Mr. Naabu shot himself in the foot.

She claimed the former NPP Northern Regional Chairman who has a history of recording conversations to discredit others, has been caught in his own web.

This notwithstanding, Frances Essiam suggested the matter be investigated by the Police Council instead of Parliament.

