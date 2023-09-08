The Ghana Police Service has suspended the interdiction of three officers, who were captured in a leaked tape allegedly plotting the removal of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), which is now a subject of Parliamentary probe.

In a statement dated September 7, the police indicated that the decision to suspend the interdiction, which was to make way for disciplinary proceedings in line with Police Service regulations, was to ensure it does not affect the ongoing probe by parliament.

As such, the Service noted that it would commence disciplinary proceedings into the officers’ conduct upon the completion of the parliamentary probe.

“Following the interdiction of COP/Mr George Alex Mensah, Supt/Mr Emmanuel Eric Gyebi and Supt/Mr George Lysander Asare in connection with the leaked audio tape, the Police Administration would commence disciplinary proceedings into their conduct upon completion of the ongoing probe by Parliament.”

“In order not to prejudice the ongoing probe, the Police administration has suspended their interdiction,” the statement signed by Assistant Commissioner of Police, Frace Ansah-Akrofi read.

The three police officers were interdicted on Thursday, September 6, after a leaked tape emerged with the content suggesting a plot to oust the IGP, according to a former NPP Northern Regional Chairman, Bugri Naabu, who claims he recorded the conversation secretly.

The officers are Director General Technical of the Ghana Police Service, Commissioner of Police (COP) Alex George Mensah, Supt. George Lysander Asare and Emmanuel Gyebi.

On Thursday, a Security analyst, Adib Saani had said the interdiction of the police officers was ill-timed