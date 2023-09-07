The Director General Technical of the Ghana Police Service, Commissioner of Police (COP) Alex George Mensah, has been interdicted by the Inspector General of Police (IGP), George Akuffo Dampare over his alleged involvement in the leaked tape scandal.

The interdiction came after COP Mensah appeared before the Parliamentary Committee investigating the scandal and made startling revelations about the police service.

In a statement signed by Director General, Administration, COP Christian Tetteh Yohonu, COP Mensah was informed of his interdiction with immediate effect.

He was instructed to hand over his weapons, uniforms, and other police belongings to Depol Logistics.

“Kindly be informed that you are interdicted with immediate effect following your involvement in the leaked tape being investigated by Parliament”.

“You are to hand over your weapons, uniforms and other police accoutrements and or properties including your authority badge to DEPOL LOGISTICS”, the wireless statement read.

During his appearance before the parliamentary committee, COP Mensah accused the IGP, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, of mismanaging the Police Service.

He claimed that the IGP’s leadership has led to a decline in morale among police officers.

COP Mensah also admitted to being involved in politics and working in the interest of a political party, although he did not disclose which party it was.

His comments align with similar sentiments expressed in the leaked tape, where he can be heard saying that the IGP must be removed to ensure the victory of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2024 elections.

However, COP Mensah strongly refuted the authenticity of the tape, claiming that it had been doctored and did not accurately reflect the original conversation with Daniel Bugri Naabu.

He expressed his inability to verify several details on the tape and stated that there was no plan to remove the IGP.

Committee Chairman Samuel Atta Akyea challenged COP Mensah’s claims, stating that the tape played during the hearing was not edited. Bugri Naabu, who also testified before the committee, confirmed the authenticity of the tape and admitted to recording it in his private office.

His claims completely contradict the testimony of Bugri Naabu who confirmed the veracity of the tape and also confirmed recording it in his private office in Osu.

Bugri Naabu also admitted that COP Mensah wanted him to discuss the possible removal of Dampare from office because he was not likely to help the NPP win the 2024 elections.

The interdiction of COP Mensah highlights the seriousness of the leaked tape scandal and the ongoing investigations into the alleged plot to remove the IGP.

The police administration is taking measures to ensure accountability and maintain the integrity of the Ghana Police Service.