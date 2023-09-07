Former Chieftaincy Minister, Dr Samuel Kofi Dzamesi, has withdrawn from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Ketu North parliamentary race in the Volta region.

The decision, according to him is on personal grounds.

In a letter addressed to the election committee, Dr Dzamesi said he was very hopeful that the NPP would benefit greatly from new faces and fresh perspectives.

He has therefore called for a united front to support the candidate “whom we believe can best represent our interests and work tirelessly for the progress of our party in the constituency”.

Read the full statement below: