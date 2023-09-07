Popular Kumawood actor, Nana Kofi Agyeman popularly called Oboy Siki has said no sensible woman will give birth to more than four children.

Speaking on Kumasi-based Hello FM, the controversial movie star said women who give birth to many children become ‘tattered and unattractive’.

“Any woman who is sensible enough won’t allow a man to have more than four children with her in this modern-day. I mean no sensible woman will have more than four children nowadays with her husband or whoever she’s staying with.

“As a woman, if you give birth to many children, you become tattered and it’ll get to a point where your husband won’t find you attractive anymore,” he added.

The veteran Ghanaian actor has previously boasted of his womanizing prowess and has revealed that he will die at the end of 2024.