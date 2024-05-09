A heated argument unfolded between Prophet Gyimah and a prominent actor, Oboy Siki following controversial remarks made by the latter regarding religious leaders.

During an interview on Kingdom FM, Oboy Siki said many pastors engage in fraudulent activities such as selling prayers and exploiting their congregants for financial gain.

He accused them of using fake oils and handkerchiefs to collect huge sums of money from congregants.

In response to these accusations, Prophet Gyimah condemned Oboy Siki’s statements, adding that, he had made a grave error by disparaging individuals who dedicate their lives to serving God.

He cautioned Oboy Siki against speaking against men of God because he can incur the wrath of God.

He questioned why Oboy Siki would choose to engage in voodoo to attain fame but finds fault with people choosing to put their faith in the Almighty God.

The comment struck Oboy Siki’s nerve as he cautioned the prophet not to peddle falsehood.

They nearly generated into a fight until the producers of the show intervened.

Calm was however restored and the duo ended up appreciating each other’s religious viewpoints.