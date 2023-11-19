Popular actor, Oboy Siki has made a startling confession about his life.

According to him, his failure in life is due to his insatiable desire for women.

In a candid disclosure, Oboy Siki said he started womanising as a teenager and has now slept with over 50 women.

Though he tried to stop, the actor said quitting womanising seems like a fruitless venture.

The popular actor is convinced he inherited this trait from his father, who is also a well-known polygamist.

He claimed his father was entangled with dozens of women during his lifetime and ‘married’ about 17 of them.

“It’s in my blood, I have a long list of about 50 girls I have been involved with and even if I want to stop now, it’s impossible. Womanising is in my DNA. I inherited it from my father,” he said during a tell-it-all interview with actress, Nayas.

Oboy Siki is convinced his love for women is the reason for his retrogression in life.

As someone who is over 60, the popular actor said he cannot boost of money or property in his name.

Oboy Siki said it is not surprising to see a polygamist live as a pauper, as they usually fail to attain success in life.

