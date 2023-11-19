Budding musician and TikTok sensation, Francis Preprah known by the moniker 2pm or King of Bars has been confirmed dead.

The talented rapper passed on in a motorbike accident in the wee hours of Saturday, November 18.

He was rushed to the hospital at Wassa Akrpong in the Western Region but succumbed to his head injuries shortly after.

He was 23.

The ‘Bibinii Y3 Nipa’ hitmaker was widely known on TikTok because of his impeccable rap prowess.

His recent song was a dirge he recorded at the cemetery expressing how he missed his late parents.