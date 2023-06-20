One of the controversial actors in Kumawood, Nana Kofi Agyeman, popularly known as Oboy Siki or Boys Boys, has made yet another controversial claim.

Known for his ‘old man’ roles and comic character in movies, Oboy Siki has constantly been the centre of attraction in many controversial situations and topics in the country.

In a one-on-one interview with Akoma FM‘s ace journalist Ama Serwaa, the veteran actor voiced out his disappointment in not being able to give birth to 65 children as his father did.

The actor expressed deep disappointment for not being able to match his father’s ‘record’.

“I have nine children with seven different women. Looking at what my father achieved, I have done nothing,” he said.

Oboy Siki’s disappointment has left many surprised and disappointed for such an utterance.