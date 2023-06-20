A Ghanaian has lost her life while on pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia.

It is unclear what caused the death of the pilgrim but 3news sources are attributing it to hardship.

Zulfawu Ishaku, 68, was believed to have hailed from Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

The deceased was said to be on visiting visa, which is not allowed by Saudi authorities for pilgrimage.

Such persons are said to infiltrate the Ghanaian camp annually to observe the Hajj at the expense of government-registered pilgrims.

This year, the Ghana Hajj Board warned would-be pilgrims not to attempt to travel to Saudi Arabia with such visas as they would be arrested and handed over to the authorities.

Over the weekend, three of such persons were arrested.

Zulfawu Ishaku was said to have travelled to Mecca during Umrah season with the intention to stay over and perform Hajj with those officially permitted to.

Unfortunately, on her part, she went through difficult times during her stay which led to a worsening medical situation, resulting in her demise.

Officials of the Ghana Consulate has been informed about the situation and processes are underway to have her buried.